Guwahati: AEC Issues New Rules for Hostel Boarders

The new rules laid by AEC for hostel boarders include the following:

Regular checking will be held in the AEC hostel premises for presence of unauthorized persons, contraband items by teams of surveillance team that will be formed by the college authorities

Prohibition of consumption of alcohol/drugs inside the AEC hostels/campus and if anyone is found involved will be subjected to expulsion from hostel/college. In addition, they will handed over to the police and the same will be reflected in their Pass Certificates

Motorcycle, bike or car are not allowed to park in the AEC hostel/college campus by boarders of the hostels for regular use by any student of the college