Jalukbari Accident: AEC Asked to Submit Report on Loss of Lives

The Higher Education Department of Assam has instructed the Director of Technical Education and the Principal of the Assam Engineering College (AEC) to submit a report on the circumstances that led to the loss of lives of seven students in the tragic accident.
This was informed by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Ranoj Pegu said, “Higher Education deptt has ordered the Director of Technical Education and the Principal of AEC to submit a report on the circumstances in which 7 students lost their lives in a tragic accident. The deptt is working on rules to be enforced in Institution campuses.”
It may be mentioned that, seven students of AEC were killed in a tragic road accident that took place in Guwahati's Jalukbari area during the wee hours of Monday. The accident took place at around 1:00 am when the driver of a Scorpio car bearing the registration number AS 01 GC 8829 lost control and crossed over a divider before crashing into a Bolero DI pickup van on the opposite lane on Jalukbari Flyover road, sources informed.
Meanwhile, following the incident, the AEC authorities constituted a 10-member committee to enquire about the circumstances that led to the major accident and directed them to submit a detailed report within two days.
“A committee is constituted with the following faculty members of this college to enquire about the circumstances leading to the accidental death of 7 nos. of hostel boarders of Hotel No.7 of this college in the night on 29th May, 2023,” the notice read.
On the other hand, one of the professors of the 10-member committee was removed from the panel. The professor named Dr. Shasanka Shekhar Sarma (Hostel Superintendent H-7) has been dismissed from the panel.