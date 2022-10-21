AEC To Organise Stakeholders' Meet On Oct 29

Assam Engineering College (AEC) is going to organize a stakeholders' meet on Saturday, October 29.

The day-long program has several sessions lined up aroud the theme 'All-round development of AEC: Present status and roadmap ahead and role of all stakeholders'.

The meet is being organised with the aim of providing an opportunity to create a shared vision with concerted efforts for all-round development of AEC in the fast changing techno-economic scenario in the world.

The first session on ‘departmental growth strategy and role of stakeholders’ will go on from 10 am to 11 am.

After that a comprehensive session on 'All-round development of AEC: Present status and roadmap ahead and role of all stakeholders' will be held.

There will also be a meeting of advisory board, executive committee and committee for upgrading skills in construction sector of multi-skilling and sustainability centre of AEC.