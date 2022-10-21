Assam: Diphu Police Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Diphu Police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition on Friday.

According to reports, the arms and ammunition were recovered from Dhansiri Reserve Forest near the Elephant Camp area.

Officials informed that as many as two grenades, an AK-47 rifle magazine and 69 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

In addition, the seizure also included 12 bullets of SLRR rifles and three pistol magazines.

Talking to reporters, officials said that it is being suspected that the seized arms and ammunition belong to proscribed Dimasa insurgent outfit DNLT.