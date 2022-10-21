Assam

Assam: Diphu Police Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Officials informed that as many as two grenades, an AK-47 rifle magazine and 69 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.
Huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by Diphu police in Assam
Diphu Police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition on Friday.

According to reports, the arms and ammunition were recovered from Dhansiri Reserve Forest near the Elephant Camp area.

In addition, the seizure also included 12 bullets of SLRR rifles and three pistol magazines.

Talking to reporters, officials said that it is being suspected that the seized arms and ammunition belong to proscribed Dimasa insurgent outfit DNLT.

