Affluent Teens More Prone to Cocaine and MDMA Use: Guwahati Police Commissioner

Diganta Barah, the Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, asserted on Friday that a large number of teenage boys and girls from affluent backgrounds are more prone to cocaine and MDMA use.
This information was made public following the bust of a significant drug ring in the city last night, during which approximately 33 grams of cocaine and 11.64 grams of MDMA (methylphenyloxymethamphetamine, also known as molly or mandy in crystal form) were found from the possession of Digbijoy Navis, alias Diki (37) and Kundan Thakur (19).
It has come to the fore that the Digbijoy Navis alias Diki is a proprietor of a tattoo shop in Guwahati’s Zoo Road locality.
The top cop also informed that Digbijoy Navis was supplying Cocaine in small quantities from Delhi to some of the renowned pubs and a few hotels.
It is to be noted that the names of the hotels and pubs have not been shared by the police as of now.
Nonetheless, it has been confirmed by the police that they have discovered some pertinent information from Digbijoy Navis’s mobile call list regarding the hotels and pubs that deal in cocaine.
Navis has been supplying cocaine to some parties in Meghalaya as well, the commissioner of police stated further.
Earlier on Thursday, based on a tip-off, a joint team of Crime Branch and East Police district conducted a raid at the "Ganpati Enclave" apartment located at Sewali Path, Hengrabari under Dispur Police Station and arrested the aforementioned persons from the spot.
Additionally, one ‘Black Skoda’ vehicle bearing registration no. AS01A M0008, three mobile handsets, one digital weighing machine, cash Rs. 3000 of 500 denomination and other objectionable materials have been duly seized by the police team.
The police also detained three other boys and two girls for questioning.