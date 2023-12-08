Drug Racket Busted in Guwahati Apartment; Cocaine & MDMA Seized, 2 Arrested

A joint team of Crime Branch and East Police district busted a major drug racket operating from an apartment and arrested two persons in connection to the case in Guwahati on Thursday night.
Based on a tip-off, the police teams conducted a raid at the "Ganpati Enclave" apartment located at Sewali Path, Hengrabari under Dispur Police Station.
In the raid, Psychotropic Substances suspected to be Cocaine - 33 grams and MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamin commonly known as molly or mandy in crystal form) - 11.64 grams have been recovered from the possession of one Digbijoy Navis alias Diki (37) son of Late Rathindra Nath Novis of Flat No. 4B, Ganapati Enclave, Sewali Path, Dispur_ Police Station, Kamrup (M) and Kundan Thakur (19) son of Lalan Thakur of GC CRPF Camp, Gautam Basti, Khatkhati , Karbi Anglong District.
Apart from that, one ‘Black Skoda’ vehicle bearing registration no. AS01A M0008, three mobile handsets, one digital weighing machine, cash Rs. 3000 of 500 denomination and other objectionable materials have been duly seized by the police team.
Meanwhile, three other boys and two girls have also been detained for questioning.
Necessary legal formalities will follow.