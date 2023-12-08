Drug Racket Busted in Guwahati Apartment; Cocaine & MDMA Seized, 2 Arrested

In the raid, Psychotropic Substances suspected to be Cocaine - 33 grams and MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamin commonly known as molly or mandy in crystal form) - 11.64 grams have been recovered from the possession of one Digbijoy Navis alias Diki (37) son of Late Rathindra Nath Novis of Flat No. 4B, Ganapati Enclave, Sewali Path, Dispur_ Police Station, Kamrup (M) and Kundan Thakur (19) son of Lalan Thakur of GC CRPF Camp, Gautam Basti, Khatkhati , Karbi Anglong District.