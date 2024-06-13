After 4 Years, Guwahati Senior Citizen Reclaims Over Rs 5 Lakh Lost to Cyber Insurance Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, the Cyber Police in Guwahati have successfully recovered over Rs 5 lakh from a fraudulent insurance scam targeting a senior citizen in the city.
The victim, namely Indra Sen Baruah, a senior citizen from Ulubari fell prey to the scam where perpetrators impersonated HDFC Argo and promised health benefits in exchange for premiums. The complainant deposited his premiums for a long time upto 2020, investing a total amount of Rs 10,67,000.
Baruah, who was unaware of where to report the cyber crime initially, approached Cyber PS in Paltan Bazar four years after the incident. Swift action by the Cyber PS team led to the freezing of Rs 10.67 lakh spread across multiple bank accounts linked to the fraudsters.
“Today, an amount of INR 5,35,753.66/-( Five Lakhs, thirty five thousand, seven hundred fifty three and sisty Paisa ) has been credited back to the victim’s bank account," an official notification stated.
“Process is on to recover and credit back the rest of the amount to the victim’s bank account,” it added.