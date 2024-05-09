After Brutally Assaulting Father In Guwahati, Son Walks Free

After brutally thrashing his father in Guwahati, the victim's accused son was allowed to walk free by Chandmari Police on Thursday, surprisingly at the behest of the father himself.
The incident surfaced on Wednesday when a video went viral on social media where the son was seen assaulting his father with a wooden staff. He was also heard terming the matter an 'internal family dispute' on camera. Soon after, the son was detained by the police.
The shocking incident occurred at Jyoti Nagar in the Bamunimaidam locality. After the matter came to the fore, the police arrived at the scene and detained the accused son identified as Prabal Das.
Meanwhile, the father, identified as Prabhat Das, sustained severe injuries after being subjected to brutal thrashing at the hands of his son.
The Chandmari Police, who detained the son, charged him under sections 325 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, early this morning, the father reportedly appeared at the police station and pleaded with the officials to let his son go.
After repeatedly pleading with the police, they had to let the accused son walk free.