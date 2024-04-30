Minor Inmate Escapes Guwahati Rehab Amid Sexual Assault, Torture Claims

Unable to bear the unspeakable acts against her, a minor inmate at a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati escaped on Tuesday after which the authorities launched a search for her.
As per reports, the incident surfaced from a rehab centre called 'Assam Foundation' situated at Panjabari in Guwahati. The initial reports suggest that the minor inmate was sexually assaulted at the centre and had been subjected to unspeakable acts of physical disfigurement.
Sources said that the minor was subjected to several degrees of physical and mental torture while at the rehab centre including having her hands and feet burnt among other acts of extreme violations.
Unable to bear the torture, the minor girl escaped the premises at the first opportunity and has not been heard from since. Her whereabouts remain unknown at the moment.
Meanwhile, after receiving information regarding the matter, the Pan Bazar All Women Police Station took notice and launched a probe. A search for the girl has been initiated and more details are awaited.