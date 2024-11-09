After Dighalipukhuri, Now Bharalumukh Residents Protest Tree Cutting

After Dighalipukhuri, now citizens of Guwahati’s Bharalumukh have voiced their concerns against the government’s decision to cut down trees for the construction of a flyover in the area.
The protests, organized by the local community, expressed their frustration over the environmental impact of the project. They are seen waving placards and chanting slogans, calling for a more sustainable approach to development.
The decision to cut down trees has caused widespread resentment among residents in the area. Over 80 trees have already been marked for removal as part of the flyover construction.
The flyover is being proposed at Bharalumukh's railway gate area to ease traffic congestion, which has been a significant issue for commuters. The ongoing traffic jams at this busy location have driven the government to approve the project as a potential solution.
However, the residents are concerned that the environmental cost of the construction might outweigh its benefits.
The protestors raised slogans such as "We don’t want fake development", "Stop cutting trees at Bharlumukh", and "Inquilab Zindabad" (Long Live Revolution), demanding an alternative to the proposed flyover construction. They say that any infrastructure development should be done keeping in mind the environmental impacts.
They have demanded that a public hearing be called to address these concerns and take their objections into account before proceeding. They insist that the flyover construction must only go ahead if there is clear consensus and proper consideration of the environmental impact.
This protest in Bharalumukh mirrors earlier protests n Dighalipukhuri, where local residents also protested the proposed removal of about 30 trees for another flyover project.
In response to, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the public that no trees would be felled for the Dighalipukhuri flyover, announcing that the flyover itself would be shortened. The revised plan will end near Rabindra Bhawan, sparing trees along the Dighalipukhuri area that were initially marked for removal.
Additionally, CM Sarma stated that the government intends to carefully uproot and transplant the trees near the old Deputy Commissioner’s bungalow, using advanced technology, rather than cutting them down, as informed to the Gauhati High Court.