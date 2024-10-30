Assam CM Addresses Public Outcry Over Dighalipukhuri Tree-Cutting Plan
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has addressed growing public concerns over the government's plan to cut down trees in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri for a proposed flyover.
In a statement on X, CM Sarma reassured citizens of the government's commitment to preserving the city's heritage while advancing infrastructure.
He stated, "I want to assure you that the government is deeply committed to preserving our city’s heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure. In constructing the flyovers from Dighalupukhuri to Noonmati, we are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area.”
“I urge all stakeholders to allow the Public Works Department a few days to explore an alternative proposal and assess its feasibility,” he added.
In response to the government's tree-cutting plans, concerned students and youths have initiated nightly patrols to safeguard the greenery. Taking shifts from 9 PM to 5 AM, these young activists, particularly from Cotton University, including Cotton Students' Union President Himanshu Kumar Das and student leader Kuldeep Gautam Sharma, are committed to maintaining their vigil against any attempts to fell the trees.
The protests emerged in light of plans to clear approximately 30 trees in Dighalipukhuri for the flyover. Residents argue that the flyover is unnecessary and that its construction would harm the environment, disrupt local ecosystems, and diminish the area’s natural beauty.
Residents stress that these trees provide vital shade during the hot summer months and serve as habitats for rare migratory birds, playing a crucial role in the city's biodiversity. They argue that the loss of these trees would not only damage the local ecology but also detract from Dighalipukhuri’s appeal as a green oasis in the city.
The movement has now garnered significant support, with many concerned citizens gathering to voice their opposition to the tree-cutting plan. They are urging the government to reconsider the construction project and prioritize environmental conservation.
Singer Papon has also expressed his concerns through social media, highlighting the importance of preserving the city’s historical and environmental heritage. “If we break down everything that is old and only focus on building ‘new,’ then we will become a historically very young place! We won’t have any history to show, be it old houses or old trees!” he said.