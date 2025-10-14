After Senior Journo, AASU Refuses SIT’s Invite on Zubeen Death Probe

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has formally declined to participate in a meeting called by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Assam’s beloved artist, Zubeen Garg.

In a statement issued on Monday, AASU president Utpal Sharma, general secretary Samiran Phukan, and chief advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya clarified that the organization has consciously decided not to attend the SIT meeting to ensure that the accused do not exploit their participation to gain any legal advantage in court.

The union said that it had already communicated its decision to the SIT in writing, following legal consultation with senior advocates and jurists of the Gauhati High Court.

In its letter addressed to Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who heads the SIT, AASU stated that the people of Assam are anxiously waiting for justice in the mysterious death of “the artist of the people,” Zubeen Garg. “The investigation must be swift, transparent, and uncompromising,” the letter reads.

AASU urged the SIT to prepare a watertight charge sheet backed by strong evidence and witness testimony, ensuring that the guilty cannot escape through legal loopholes. “Those responsible must face the strictest punishment as a deterrent,” the student body asserted.

The SIT had earlier invited AASU leaders, including its president, general secretary, and chief advisor, to participate in a consultative meeting regarding the ongoing probe. The student body also learned from media reports that several other individuals had been invited to the same discussion.

However, AASU maintained that any direct participation in the SIT’s proceedings at this stage could be misused by the accused to question the impartiality of the investigation before the court. “We cannot allow any such opportunity to those who stand against justice and truth,” the statement read.

Reiterating its firm stance, AASU declared that it stands unwaveringly with the demand for justice for Zubeen Garg and has consistently called for the harshest possible punishment for the accused, including individuals such as Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and Shekhar Goswami, who have been under public scrutiny in connection with the case.

“The All Assam Students’ Union stands firmly beside the people of Assam in the quest for justice for the departed artist. We will continue to monitor the investigation closely but will not take part in any process that could inadvertently aid the culprits,” the statement concluded.