Rajdeep Bailung Baruah Declines SIT's Invite On Zubeen Death Probe

The untimely demise of Zubeen Garg has left the state in shock. While grief continues to reverberate across communities, the pursuit of justice has become a central concern for everyone.

Senior journalist Rajdeep Bailung Baruah released a statement on social media clarifying his position on an invitation to attend an upcoming Special Investigation Team (SIT) meeting regarding the case. “We are neither legal advisors nor health specialists, yet we have been invited to attend an SIT meeting scheduled for tomorrow. On what basis this invitation was extended, we do not know. We have found no opportunity to meaningfully participate in this meeting. Therefore, we will not be attending.” Baruah stated.

Baruah further said, “We place our trust in the law. Let the law chart its own course. This decision is entirely personal.”

Not only Rajdeep, but Anuradha Dev Pujari and Phanindra Dev Choudhury will also not attend the meeting.

Earlier, the Assam Police had invited a group of senior journalists and intellectuals to a special discussion on Tuesday at 4 PM.

The meeting will bring together over a dozen prominent personalities, including senior police officials and distinguished citizens, to provide insights and updates on the ongoing probe.

The discussion will take place at the Assam Police Guest House, where officials aim to brief the invited journalists and intellectuals on the latest developments in the case and address questions regarding the investigation.

