GMDA To Carry Out Eviction Drive at Silsako Beel Tomorrow

As a part of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) effort to make the Guwahati city flood free, around 250 houses that are been illegally constructed on Silsako Beel near the Chanchal area of VIP road will be evicted on Monday.

According to government reports, there are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas of land are under the clutches of encroachers.

Speaking to the media, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Chairman, Narayan Deka said, “A total of 1200 bighas of land in Silsako is under the control of encroachers. At this point of time, it is not possible to evict everyone in a single go. Those within 100 meters between the water channels on the periphery of Silsako Beel upto Narengi will be evicted on Monday.”

Interestingly, it has also come to light that some households on Silsako Beel have been paying property taxes to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for the last couple of years and have GMC holding numbers.

A resident who claimed to have GMC holding number told the media, “Either the government should kill us or find us a solution for living. There was no notice served before the eviction drive. There was an eviction drive last year as well. I bought this land (12 lessa) from one Pradip Pegu and Rajesh Doley for ₹13.5 lakh.”

Reacting to this, GMDA chairman reacted saying, “Both selling and buying of government land is a crime. No one can claim rights for land in the name of GMC holding number. It is just a tax they are paying for staying in the Guwahati city. It is applicable for people staying in both Myadi patta (permanent land settlement) and government land. Land rights are given as per revenue policy.”

Meanwhile, speaking to Pratidin Time, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, Pallav Gopal Jha said, “The eviction drive will be carried out by GMDA for clearing up water flow and increase water capacity. Administration will provide support.”

It may be mentioned that last year in the month of May, the district administration came down heavily on alleged illegal settlers at Silsako Beel (wetland), as they carried out an eviction drive.

As per reports, more than 100 houses were evicted in the drive.