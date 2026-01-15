After Singapore Coroner’s Hearing, Zubeen Garg’s Family Reiterates Demand for Truth

Breaking her silence for the first time since Singapore Police disclosed details surrounding the death of icon Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Saikia Garg on Thursday issued a detailed public statement, asserting that the family’s fight for truth has been lawful, persistent and far from over.

Advertisment

Her statement comes a day after proceedings in the Singapore Coroner’s Court revealed that Zubeen Garg drowned while swimming near Lazarus Island on September 19, 2025. During the hearing, Singapore Police Coast Guard officer ASP David Lim reportedly stated that the singer had consumed alcohol and declined to wear a life vest before entering the sea.

In a long Facebook post dated January 15, Garima said the family felt compelled to place facts before the people of Assam and concerned authorities “in the spirit of transparency, dignity and truth,” as public concern and unanswered questions continue to surround Zubeen Garg’s death.

She said the family was left deeply traumatised and emotionally paralysed following the sudden loss and was initially in no position to take immediate legal steps. However, once videos from the yacht began circulating on social media, raising serious doubts about the circumstances leading to his death, the family moved swiftly to file an FIR to initiate a formal probe.

Garima clarified that Singapore authorities had acted suo motu immediately after the incident and that the Indian High Commission in Singapore played an active role in coordinating legal and medical procedures, including the post-mortem examination. She added that the family consciously avoided public commentary during the investigation to ensure that its integrity was not compromised.

She further revealed that once her medical condition allowed, the family lodged an FIR with the Assam CID, following which the Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Senior SIT officers later travelled to Singapore as part of the probe. After months of investigation, Assam Police filed a charge sheet running into more than 2,500 pages, invoking sections related to murder based on evidence collected.

According to Garima, the family has remained in constant touch with authorities in both India and Singapore, extending full cooperation through statements, digital communication and personal appearances whenever required. She emphasised that at no point has the family withdrawn from or weakened its pursuit of justice.

Referring to the Singapore Coroner’s Court proceedings held on January 14, 2026, Garima said a senior member of the family submitted a detailed statement raising several crucial questions. These included how the yacht trip was planned, Zubeen Garg’s medical condition, safety arrangements on board, the circumstances under which he entered the sea, his final words, the response of those present when he showed signs of distress, the timing of medical assistance and the basis on which the conclusion of “no foul play” was drawn.

Calling these questions both a right and a responsibility, Garima appealed to the Central Government and the Assam Government to closely monitor the proceedings in Singapore, ensure necessary diplomatic and legal intervention, and pursue swift prosecution in India based on the charge sheet already filed.

“Zubeen was not just a member of our family. He belonged to Assam — to its people, its music and its emotional memory,” the statement said, adding that millions who admired him deserve clear and honest answers.

The family reiterated that it seeks nothing beyond a full and transparent examination of every moment leading to Zubeen Garg’s death and appropriate punishment for those responsible, vowing to pursue every legal avenue with dignity and unwavering faith in the rule of law.

Also Read: 'Untrained CPR, Broken Ribs, Head Injury': What Garima Garg Said on Zubeen's Chargesheet