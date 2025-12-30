'Untrained CPR, Broken Ribs, Head Injury': What Garima Garg Said on Zubeen's Chargesheet

Wife of late music icon Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, on Tuesday posted a long and emotional charged note on social media reacting to the chargsheet filed in connection to the singer’s death.

In her post, she flagged disturbing details mentioned in the chargesheet, including an alleged “One Last Tour” planned by his manager, Siddharth Sharma, without the family’s knowledge, irregular and repeatedly changed hotel bookings for Zubeen, untrained CPR that reportedly broke Zubeen’s ribs, a head injury, and what she described as prolonged neglect before medical help was provided.

Garima said the family is still unable to accept Zubeen Garg’s death, stating that the tragedy did not just shatter their home but left the entire state of Assam traumatised. She said the most painful aspect was seeing Zubeen Garg’s name being linked with the word “murder”.

Referring to the chargesheet submitted on December 12, which she described as one of the largest ever filed in the state, Garima said the family obtained a copy after days of waiting and went through it despite illness and emotional distress.

Questions Over Zubeen Garg’s Hotel Bookings in Singapore

Firstly, she questioned the arrangement made during Zubeen Garg’s Singaport visit, alleging that the chargesheet points to manipulation and possible conspiracy surrounding his accommodation. She referred to material recovered from the residence of organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, including an SSD that reportedly contained hotel booking details. According to her, the list showed that Zubeen Garg’s accommodation was initially planned to be shared with one Anuj Baruah, before changes were made after arrival in Singapore.

She stated that the chargesheet mentions that initially only Zubeen Garg’s stay was arranged at Hotel Pan Pacific, in a room next to Shyamkanu Mahanta’s, while later three additional rooms were booked for the rest of the team. However, Garima pointed out that in his statement, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma claimed that the team’s accommodation was first planned at another hotel, “The Village”, and that the change to Hotel Pan Pacific was communicated only after reaching Singapore. Garima questioned why such confusion and last-minute changes existed for an artist invited as the brand ambassador of a major festival.

She further stated that Zubeen Garg never personally handled hotel bookings or check-in formalities, either in Assam, elsewhere in India, or abroad, and always relied on organisers or managers. As such, she said, he would not have known in whose name the rooms were booked or whose name appeared in hotel registers. According to her, the extent of manipulation surrounding a single hotel room booking indicated ill intent, which must be examined thoroughly during trial.

Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Claim of ‘No Formal Invitation’ To Zubeen

Garima also challenged Shyamkanu Mahanta’s claim that Zubeen Garg was not formally invited and had travelled on his own. She pointed out that promotional posters featuring Zubeen Garg had been circulated much earlier and alleged that he was repeatedly pressured to attend the event on the grounds that publicity had already been done and backing out would cause serious trouble. She said no written agreement was executed for the event, despite it being standard practice for artists of Zubeen Garg’s status.

Holding both Siddharth Sharma, as manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, as organiser, responsible, Garima said ensuring Zubeen Garg’s safety, dignity, medical care and security was their primary duty, which, she alleged, was not fulfilled. She questioned why Siddharth Sharma remained silent on safety arrangements and whether there was any undisclosed understanding between him and the organiser.

Siddharth Planned Final Tour for Zubeen Without Family’s Knowledge

One of the most shocking revelations, Garima said, was the mention in the chargesheet of a proposed “One Last Tour” planned by Siddharth Sharma, covering ten cities, where it would be announced that Zubeen Garg was retiring from live performances. She said neither she, nor the family, band members, close friends nor associates had any knowledge of such a plan. Garima said that Zubeen Garg had never expressed any desire to retire and was constantly planning new music and creative projects.

She further alleged that Siddharth Sharma had told multiple organising committees that Zubeen Garg would be performing “for the last time”, thereby increasing performance fees, while portions of the honorarium were allegedly not officially recorded.

Untrained CPR, Broken Ribs and Head Injury

Expressing anguish over the final hours leading to Zubeen Garg’s death, Garima said the chargesheet revealed that he was left without medical assistance for nearly 75 minutes, despite the availability of medical facilities, AEDs, and emergency services at nearby locations such as St John’s and Lazarus Island.

She also raised concerns over safety lapses, noting that warning boards on the yacht clearly stated “Swimming at your own risk – no divers available”. According to her, the yacht did not have adequate safety equipment or medical assistance, and basic safety protocols were ignored.

Garima alleged gross negligence by everyone else present on the yacht, stating that a person with a known history of seizures was encouraged to swim in open waters without a life jacket and was left unattended. Referring to videos and witness statements cited in the chargesheet, she said Zubeen Garg showed visible signs of distress, including vomiting in the water, which were ignored.

She further claimed that after he was pulled out of the water, untrained individuals attempted CPR, resulting in broken ribs, and that Zubeen Garg also suffered a head injury under circumstances that remain unclear. Witness statements, she said, mentioned that large amounts of seawater were expelled from his abdomen during rescue attempts, indicating the severe physical trauma he endured.

Demand for Fast-Track Trial, Strong Prosecution

“We strongly demand a fast-track trial and a special bench, where daily hearings are held exclusively for Zubeen Garg’s case, so that he receives justice at the earliest. Otherwise, with over 300 witnesses, the trial may take years. Justice delayed is justice denied,” she wrote in her post.

“We further request the government to constitute a strong Public Prosecutor team, including a few senior advocates who command public trust, as legal advisors, and to equip the team with adequate manpower and logistical support. Only then can justice be firmly established. An experienced SIT and Public Prosecutor team must jointly present the chargesheet in court in such a strong manner that no accused escapes,” she further added.

