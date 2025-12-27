Ahead of 2026 Polls, AGP Strategizes to Retain Influence in New Guwahati

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) held a meeting at its headquarters to discuss strategies ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with a particular focus on the New Guwahati constituency.

The discussion was attended by MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, AGP’s probable candidate for New Guwahati and the party’s general secretary Simanta Thakuria, along with key local leaders and party workers from the constituency.

During the meeting, party leaders stressed the need to project their own candidate in New Guwahati for the 2026 elections and to strengthen AGP’s grassroots presence in the area.

The session also included interactions with local cadre to consolidate support and strategize on mobilizing voters. AGP leaders urged the central leadership to consider New Guwahati constituency as a priority, highlighting calls from local leaders and workers to retain the seat for the party.

