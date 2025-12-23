Prafulla Mahanta Urges AGP To Contest In 80 Seats, To Show Party Strength Of Its Own

Today is the birthday of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, the once firebrand student leader of the historic Assam movement. Mr. Mahanta may have gone in his political life, but he still holds opinion for the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), the party that he was one of the architects to form and build.

The former representative the Barhampur constituency made a strong political statement by urging his party to contest at least 80 Assembly constituencies on its own strength, without relying on alliances.

“AGP must demonstrate its strength through its own ideology and organisational capacity,” Mahanta said,

The senior leader’s remarks are being seen as a significant message ahead of future electoral battles, especially at a time when the AGP remains a junior partner in the BJP-led alliance. Mahanta’s call reflects a renewed push for political self-reliance and an assertion of regional identity.

Mahanta also expressed confidence in the current AGP leadership, stating that the party has capable leaders who can steer it forward if given the opportunity to act independently.

