Ahead of Assam Polls, Kamrup Metro Mandates Deposit of Licensed Weapons

With preparations underway for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration has directed all licensed arms holders to deposit their firearms and ammunition within one week.

The order has been issued by the District Magistrate and District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner. As per the directive, carrying or storing any kind of arms within the Kamrup Metropolitan Election District during the election period will not be permitted.

Officials stated that all individuals holding valid arms licences must deposit their weapons along with ammunition at their respective police stations within seven days from the date of the order. The firearms will remain in police custody until one week after the declaration of the election results.

The administration has clarified that certain organisations, institutions or individuals who believe they require exemption from the order must apply in writing to the office of the District Commissioner. The application must clearly mention the arms licence number, Unique Identification Number (UIN), registration details and valid reasons for seeking exemption. Approval will be granted only after proper verification.

Police stations have been instructed to issue official receipts to licence holders at the time of depositing their weapons. After the stipulated period following the announcement of election results, the deposited arms will be returned to their respective owners.

The administration has also warned that failure to comply with the directive within the prescribed timeframe will attract legal action. Authorities said action may be taken under relevant provisions of theBharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with sections of the Arms Act.

Such measures are typically enforced ahead of elections to maintain law and order and to prevent any potential misuse of licensed weapons during the sensitive polling period.

