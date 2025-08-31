Tamulpur DC Imposes Firearms Ban to Ensure Peaceful BTC Elections

In preparation for the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the District Commissioner and Magistrate of Tamulpur, Shri Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, has issued a special directive under Section 163 of the BNSS/Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order prohibits the carrying, possession, transfer, or supply of licensed firearms and weapons throughout Tamulpur district with immediate effect. It will remain in force until the conclusion of the election process, aiming to maintain peace, law, and order during the electoral period.

Exemptions are provided for:

Police personnel, the Army, and paramilitary forces are deployed on election duty.

Sportsmen who are members of the National Rifle Association must submit valid documents to the administration if rifles are required for sporting events.

The order also provides legal recourse for aggrieved individuals, who may apply to the District Magistrate for rescinding, amendment, exemption, or withdrawal of the directive at any time.

This ex parte order has been issued urgently to ensure tranquillity and smooth conduct of the BTC elections in the Tamulpur district.

