Ahead Of GMC Polls, CM Sarma Promises Improvements In Guwahati

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a gathering ahead of GMC polls | Image: Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sarma
Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma promised improved infrastructure in Guwahati while campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the city for the upcoming municipal polls.

The Assam CM campaigned for the party candidates ahead of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

CM Sarma said, “In next four years, we promise to set up government hospitals, provide drinking water to maximum households, and improve other infrastructure facilities in the GMC wards.”

“There will be no dearth of funds for developmental works in the wards,” he said.

The CM also informed that various departmental offices of the state government in Guwahati will be shifted to Betkuchi in the outskirts of Guwahati so as to decongest the city.

While campaigning, CM Sarma exuded confidence of BJP and its allies winning in the GMC polls.

He said, “I am confident that all the candidates of Assam BJP-led alliance will sweep the polls to be held on April 22,” adding, “There is virtually no opponent in front of BJP in the GMC elections.”

