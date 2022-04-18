Ahead Of GMC Polls, CM Sarma Promises Improvements In Guwahati

Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma promised improved infrastructure in Guwahati while campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the city for the upcoming municipal polls.

The Assam CM campaigned for the party candidates ahead of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

CM Sarma said, “In next four years, we promise to set up government hospitals, provide drinking water to maximum households, and improve other infrastructure facilities in the GMC wards.”