India Witnesses 90% Rise In Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Covid-19 cases in India saw a jump of around 90 per cent on Monday after a steady decline in the past several weeks following the third surge in January-February this year which was propelled by the Omicron variant of the virus.
India reported 2,183 fresh cases on Monday, a jump of 89.8 per cent from yesterday’s 1,150 cases. According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the daily case positivity also rose from 0.31 per cent to 0.83 per cent in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, the weekly positivity rate jumped from 0.27 per cent to 0.32 per cent, data from the ministry showed, reported ANI.
However, there was a decline in the active cases nationwide with India reporting 1,985 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Active cases dipped to 11,542, about 0.03 per cent of the total cases.
Meanwhile, the total recoveries in the country since the start of the pandemic stood at 4,25,10,773. The recovery rate remained 98.76 per cent.
The death toll due to Covid-19 also rose to a cumulative 5,21,965. Notably, as many as 2,61,440 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tests numbers to 83.21 crores.
In addition, under the nationwide vaccination drive, 2,66,459 Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccine doses administered to a total of 1,86,54,94,355.
Cases in Delhi continued to rise with the national capital recording 517 new infections during the period. According to the health department, this is the highest number of cases since February 20, when 570 cases were registered.