India Witnesses 90% Rise In Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours

Covid-19 cases in India saw a jump of around 90 per cent on Monday after a steady decline in the past several weeks following the third surge in January-February this year which was propelled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

India reported 2,183 fresh cases on Monday, a jump of 89.8 per cent from yesterday’s 1,150 cases. According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the daily case positivity also rose from 0.31 per cent to 0.83 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the weekly positivity rate jumped from 0.27 per cent to 0.32 per cent, data from the ministry showed, reported ANI.

However, there was a decline in the active cases nationwide with India reporting 1,985 recoveries from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Active cases dipped to 11,542, about 0.03 per cent of the total cases.