Ahead of Independence Day, Guwahati Sees Sweeping Eviction Drive

Ahead of Independence Day, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched a sweeping eviction drive across the city, citing heightened security concerns. The operation, which began on Saturday night, will continue through August 14.

The crackdown has targeted unauthorised street vendors and makeshift food stalls in multiple locations, including the busy Commerce Point area. Several roadside shops encroaching on public footpaths were dismantled as part of the drive.

According to GMC officials, the evictions are part of a broader effort to ensure public safety in the run-up to August 15. As per new directives, vendors and food court operators are now permitted to open stalls only until 10 PM. All structures must be dismantled by the vendors themselves after the deadline. Failure to comply will result in the goods being seized.

However, authorities have stated that any confiscated items can be reclaimed by their rightful owners from the GMC office.

The crackdown has also extended to mobile vendors, particularly falooda vans arriving from outside Assam. GMC alleges that many of these vendors are operating without trade licenses or official permissions, using specially designed vehicles to run illegal businesses on city streets.