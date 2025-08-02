Swift Dzire Overturns in Guwahati Crash; Driver Critically Injured

A major road accident occurred on Friday evening near Last Gate, one of Guwahati’s busiest intersections, involving three vehicles and causing heavy traffic disruption in the area.

According to eyewitness accounts, a Maruti Swift Dzire (Registration No. AS01QC9701) lost control and overturned on the road, leading to a multi-vehicle collision. The impact left the Swift Dzire severely damaged, with the driver reportedly sustaining serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident caused a sudden blockade of traffic, resulting in a severe traffic jam stretching across the arterial routes connected to Last Gate.

Top traffic officials, including the Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and personnel from the Dispur Police Station, arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to assess the situation and restore order.

Preliminary reports suggest that overspeeding or sudden braking may have led to the loss of control, although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be officially confirmed. The city traffic police branch from Dispur has launched an investigation.

