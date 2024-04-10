Ahead of LS Polls, Lakhs of Rupees Seized in Kamrup (M) District

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process. As part of this initiative, teams of flying squads have been formed to conduct intensified operations at various locations.
During recent raids conducted by the flying squads, a total of Rs 25,15,800 has been seized from different parts of the Kamrup Metropolitan district. It is important to note that under the rules of the Election Commission of India, no individual is permitted to carry more than Rs 50,000 in cash without valid documentation while the election code of conduct is in effect.
The efforts of the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration underscore their commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and preventing any unlawful activities during the election period.