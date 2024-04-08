Nagaland Congress Starts Crowdfunding To Bolster Election Campaign

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) kicked off the "Donate For Congress" Campaign, a crowdfunding endeavor aimed at bolstering the electoral campaign fund of S Supongmeren Jamir, the consensus candidate of INC and INDIA for the upcoming general elections on April 19 from the Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency.
NPCC asserted that the freezing of Congress Party accounts was not merely a political maneuver by the central government, but an attack on the democratic rights of Indian citizens.
The "Donate For Congress" campaign, besides its financial implications, serves as an avenue for the people of Nagaland to voice their dissent against this injustice and reaffirm the importance of voters in the democratic process as outlined in the Constitution.
The Party urged supporters, well-wishers of the Congress Party, and all conscientious citizens in Nagaland who uphold the principles of a fair and equitable electoral system to contribute generously to the campaign, making their voices heard.