Ahead of PM Modi's 2-Day Assam Visit, Check Out His Itineraries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam over the next two days to participate in key cultural and infrastructure events.

On January 17, at approximately 6 pm, the Prime Minister will attend a traditional Bodo cultural programme, “Bagurumba Dwhou 2026,” at the Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati. The event will feature more than 10,000 performers from the Bodo community, representing 81 Legislative Assembly constituencies across 23 districts of Assam. The performers will present the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised performance. Rooted in nature, the dance is traditionally performed by young Bodo women with male musicians, using graceful movements that imitate flowers, birds, butterflies, and leaves. Bagurumba symbolises peace, fertility, joy, and collective harmony and is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu (Bodo New Year) and Domasi.

On January 18, around 11 am, Prime Minister Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, a four-laning initiative of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715 valued at over Rs 6,950 crore. Spanning 86 km, the project includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass, and a 30-km widening of the existing highway from two to four lanes. Designed with environmental sustainability in mind, the corridor aims to ensure safe passage for wildlife, reduce human-animal conflicts, improve road safety, and cut travel times. The corridor will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat districts, enhancing connectivity to Upper Assam, including Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. Bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat will ease traffic congestion and improve urban mobility.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate two new Amrit Bharat Express trains—the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak Express and the Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Express. These services are expected to strengthen rail connectivity between Northeast India and the northern states, providing safer and more convenient travel options for passengers.