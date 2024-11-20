Supreme Court Pushes for Urgent Completion of Kaziranga Elevated Corridor

The Supreme Court has called for the swift completion of a 34-kilometre elevated corridor in Kaziranga National Park, aimed at protecting its rich wildlife, particularly the iconic one-horned rhinoceroses. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been urged to prioritize the project, which has also been categorized as a priority by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

During a hearing, a bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan acknowledged efforts by the Assam government and MoRTH to progress the corridor. The project will serve as a wildlife-friendly measure, providing a safe passage for animals between forest divisions while mitigating risks posed by human activities.

The Assam government apprised the court of an ongoing detailed project report, emphasizing the elevated corridor's critical role in ensuring wildlife conservation. The four-lane expressway, along NH-715 (formerly NH-37), will include elevated roads and tunnels, designed as animal underpasses and overpasses, based on consultations with the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

The court also reviewed affidavits filed by the Assam government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), noting significant progress in curbing mining activities around the park's southern border. The KAAC has successfully shut down illegal mining operations, a move praised by the bench for its role in preserving the fragile ecosystem.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced an allocation of Rs 5,500 crores for the construction of the elevated expressway, which spans 34.28 kilometres and includes three sections with two tunnels. The innovative design prioritizes wildlife safety while enhancing infrastructure development.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to diverse species such as hoolock gibbons, tigers, leopards, elephants, sloth bears, wild water buffaloes, and swamp deer. The proposed corridor is expected to safeguard the park’s biodiversity by ensuring animals can move freely between forested regions without human interference.

The Supreme Court's directive underscores the urgency of completing this wildlife-friendly initiative and ensuring the full cooperation of all stakeholders for its timely execution.