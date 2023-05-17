AHRC Takes Suo Moto Action, Registers Multiple Cases in Guwahati

The Assam State Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has taken a proactive stance by registering its own cases on various important issues and initiating investigations. Led by the newly appointed Member, Shantanu Bharali, the commission is determined to address concerns raised by the public.
One of the prominent cases being investigated by the AHRC is the alleged harassment of the general public by third gender individuals across different parts of Guwahati. Numerous reports in newspapers, electronic media, and social media have highlighted incidents where people were targeted by third gender men, demanding money. A recent incident on April 21 involved the assault of a young girl near Apollo Hospital in Ganeshguri. In response to these growing concerns, the commission has summoned the Assam Police and jail authorities to submit a detailed report on the matter.
Additionally, the AHRC has registered cases pertaining to the unfortunate deaths of two employees at the Oil India premises in Narengi. The commission seeks to uncover the circumstances surrounding these tragic incidents. Furthermore, the case of Rinku Halar's demise at Nalbari Medical College due to a reported lack of oxygen has also been taken up by the commission, demonstrating their commitment to upholding the rights of individuals.
In a related matter, the SHHRC has expressed concern over the illness of several students at Ganesh Mandir High School in Khanapara. The commission intends to thoroughly investigate the cause of the illness and ensure appropriate action is taken to safeguard the well-being of the students.
Under the leadership of Member Shantanu Bharali, the State Human Rights Commission has independently initiated over 40 cases within the past week alone. This proactive approach has earned praise from the public, who appreciate the commission's dedication to protecting human rights.
Notably, the commission has also held the municipal corporations accountable for the inadequate garbage clean up on Lamb Road in Guwahati, highlighting its commitment to addressing a wide range of issues affecting the community.