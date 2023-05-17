AHRC Takes Suo Moto Action, Registers Multiple Cases in Guwahati

One of the prominent cases being investigated by the AHRC is the alleged harassment of the general public by third gender individuals across different parts of Guwahati. Numerous reports in newspapers, electronic media, and social media have highlighted incidents where people were targeted by third gender men, demanding money. A recent incident on April 21 involved the assault of a young girl near Apollo Hospital in Ganeshguri. In response to these growing concerns, the commission has summoned the Assam Police and jail authorities to submit a detailed report on the matter.