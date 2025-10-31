AICTE, MIC & Assam Down Town University Host IDE Bootcamp for District Education Officers

A two-day Capacity Building Workshop on Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) commenced at Assam Down Town University (AdtU), Guwahati, aimed at enhancing the skills of District Education Officers and DIET Members across 25 states and 2 Union Territories.

The event is organised jointly by the Department of School Education and Literacy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC), in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation, renowned for its work in entrepreneurship education.

The workshop aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasising creativity, innovation, design thinking, and entrepreneurship at the district-level education administration.

Phase 1 of the IDE Bootcamp for PM SHRI schools is being conducted on 30–31 October 2025 at AdtU, with over 60 District Education Officers and DIET Members participating.

The program was inaugurated at the national level by Prof. Sitharam T.G., Chairman, AICTE, along with Shri Dheeraj Sahu, Additional Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, and Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman, AICTE. The state-level inauguration in Assam was led by Dr. (Prof.) N.C. Talukdar, Vice Chancellor, AdtU, and attended by senior officials including Khanindra Das, ACS, Officer on Special Duty, Samagra Shiksha Assam, Shri Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Sr. Accounts Officer, AICTE, New Delhi, Shri Nitin Kumar, Startup Fellow, MoE Innovation Cell, Ms. Anbumathi M, Founder of Resources Life Science and Master Trainer at Wadhwani Foundation, and Dr. Arvind Deshmukh, Consultant, Wadhwani Foundation.

Speaking at the event, Dr Sunandan Baruah, Director, Innovation, Startup and Acceleration (DISA), AdtU, said,

"Today’s students must be more than learners—they must be innovators.

The challenges facing our regions and our world demand fresh ideas, bold thinking, and the courage to reimagine what’s possible. This bootcamp is a major step toward achieving this goal."

Shri Nitin Kumar, Nodal Officer, MoE Innovation Cell, added, "Empowering educators to think creatively is the first step toward building a nation that not only learns but innovates—the true spirit of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The workshop includes group activities, immersive working sessions, and interactive workshops designed to ignite creativity, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial thinking among participants.

Attendees will explore the “why,” “what,” and “how” of innovation in education, gaining practical strategies to drive meaningful change at the district level.

This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to fostering innovation-led education, preparing educators to inspire the next generation of innovators and thinkers in line with the objectives of NEP 2020.

