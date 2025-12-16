AIIMS Guwahati Becomes Northeast’s First Accredited ATLS Provider Centre

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati has marked a major achievement by becoming the first institution in Northeast India to receive accreditation as an Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) Provider Centre.

This milestone comes under the leadership of Prof. (Col.) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati. To commemorate this development, the institute successfully conducted its inaugural ATLS Provider Course from 12 to 14 December 2025, signalling a significant advancement in structured trauma education for the region.

The event was attended by Prof. (Dr.) M. C. Mishra, Chair of ATLS India and former Director of AIIMS New Delhi, along with distinguished ATLS faculty from across the country, contributed their expertise to strengthen the programme.

The accreditation highlights AIIMS Guwahati’s commitment to promoting standardised trauma management practices, with a strong emphasis on interventions during the “golden hour,” a critical period that greatly influences trauma survival rates.

Each ATLS course at AIIMS Guwahati accommodates 16 delegates and follows a comprehensive training schedule, including two days of intensive hands-on and theoretical sessions, concluding with a formal assessment on the third day in accordance with ATLS guidelines.

This initiative underscores AIIMS Guwahati’s dedication to enhancing trauma care capabilities in the Northeast, aiming to improve emergency response, patient outcomes, and reduce trauma-related mortality in the region.

