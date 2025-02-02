ART Centres Inaugurated at Kokrajhar Medical College & AIIMS Guwahati

The Kokrajhar Medical College & Hospital and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, have inaugurated new Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centres to enhance care, support, and treatment for People Living with HIV (PLHIV).

The ART Centre at Kokrajhar Medical College was inaugurated on January 30, 2025, by Kokrajhar District Commissioner Masanda M Pertin in the presence of Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr. Atul Boro, Nodal Officer Dr. Bhaskar Brahma, and other faculty members, staff, and students.

She emphasized that the facility would be a significant support for HIV patients in Kokrajhar and adjoining districts while stressing the importance of maintaining patient confidentiality.

The ART Centre at AIIMS Guwahati was inaugurated on February 1, 2025, by AIIMS Executive Director Dr. Ashok Puranik, alongside Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) Project Director Dr. Indranoshee Das and other officials. Dr. Puranik reaffirmed AIIMS' commitment to providing comprehensive support, including investigations and treatment for PLHIV. Dr.

Das highlighted the milestone achievement in ART services in Assam, particularly benefiting central Assam’s HIV-affected population.

With these new centres, Assam now has 11 functional ART Centres across medical colleges and district hospitals, reinforcing its commitment to HIV treatment and care.

