AIIMS Guwahati to be Inaugurated Next Year: Assam CM

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Guwahati’s Changsari will be officially inaugurated next year.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while attending the Namghor Samaroh in North Guwahati on Sunday.

CM Sarma also announced a slew of upcoming projects to be inaugurated in Guwahati.

The chief minister said, “The AIIMS, Guwahati will be officially inaugurated in 2023. Ten new high schools will be newly constructed in the Jalukbari constituency. Model schools will also be constructed at Changsari and Rangmahal.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma also informed that the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge construction work will begin next year. The construction work of another bridge will start at Saraighat soon.

Chief minister Sarma also felicitated meritorious students of Jalukbari Assembly Constituency who passed their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) exams with flying colours last year.