4 Migrant Workers from Assam Arrested for Killing Tamil Nadu Man

A total of four migrant workers from Assam have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 33-year-old man in Manikandam area of Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district.

The deceased person has been identified as K Chakravarthy. He was an engineering graduate and survived by his wife and a six-month-old son.

According to reports, he was found murdered with his body tied to a tree at a saw-mill in the Manikandam area on Saturday. His body was found with abrasions and swelling.

The arrested persons have been identified as saw-mill workers from Assam. They are Faizal Haque (36), Rashidul Rahman (22), Soshidul Sheik (22) and Musiful Haque (28).