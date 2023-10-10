AIPC Expresses Concerns Over Opening Botanical Garden in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar

The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Assam state unit is deeply concerned about recent developments in Fancy Bazar, one of the largest commercial trade centres in Northeast India. The BJP-led Assam government establishing a botanical garden in 32 bighas commercial land within the jail complex of Fancy Bazar has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy.
While the concept of a botanical garden is undoubtedly commendable, Gauravv Somani President of AIPC Assam state unit and State Congress Secretary said that the location chosen for this development poses a significant threat to the commercial market value and overall importance of Fancy Bazar.
The AIPC has raised their concerns in the following points:
Commercial Viability: They have suggested that the jail complex land could have been better utilized for maintaining the commercial value of Fancy Bazar. Constructing a complex with 500 to 700 small shops would have not only preserved its market status but also provided numerous opportunities for local businesses.
Traffic Management: Fancy Bazar currently grapples with severe traffic congestion and parking issues. Instead of focusing solely on imposing fines for violations, the government should prioritize road expansion around the jail complex on its three sides facing roads, offering a more long-term solution to these problems. Additionally, a multi-level parking facility for 3000 to 5000 vehicles would have greatly benefited the area.
Wholesale Market Relocation: The government's plan to shift the entire wholesale market from Fancy Bazar Galla Patty to Amingaon is a cause for concern. This move may lead to problems with syndicates during loading and unloading, disrupting the livelihoods of local businessmen and complete removal of commercial activity in the area.
Infrastructure and Hygiene: They have urged the government to address fundamental issues such as proper garbage collection, regulated public toilets, drinking water facilities, and the recent rise in Rat infestations, which pose health hazards to the people of Fancy Bazar.
Balancing Development: Even if the government intended to create a garden and park for local residents, it could have allocated a smaller portion of the land. The majority of the land should have been dedicated to addressing the pressing issues of parking, road congestion, and market expansion keeping in view the significance of its commercial existence.
The Congress Party strongly believes that development should be inclusive and beneficial to all stakeholders. They have called upon the government to engage in a more holistic approach that preserves the vibrant spirit of Fancy Bazar while addressing the pressing issues faced by the people of the area.