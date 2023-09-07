“Power Crisis Sparks Demands for Accountability”: AIPC’s Scathing Critique of Assam Government

Speaking to the media, Somani said, “The Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APDCL) remains the nodal agency responsible for power distribution in the state. Despite substantial investments in digital metering technology, which has significantly increased government revenue due to excessive bills as alleged by people at large, the BJP-led Assam government has faltered in ensuring a stable and uninterrupted power supply to its citizens. The consequences of this power crisis are manifold and affect every sector of society.”