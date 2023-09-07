“Power Crisis Sparks Demands for Accountability”: AIPC’s Scathing Critique of Assam Government

All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Assam unit President and State Congress Secretary Gauravv Somani have slammed the Assam Govt for the acute power crisis in the State.
This comes at a time when criticism mounts against BJP-led Assam Government for Persistent Power Shortages and Frequent Outages. The citizens of Assam are facing an unprecedented power crisis, with severe shortages and frequent outages plaguing the state despite significant revenue generated through digital meter installations, AIPC said in a statement.
Speaking to the media, Somani said, “The Assam Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APDCL) remains the nodal agency responsible for power distribution in the state. Despite substantial investments in digital metering technology, which has significantly increased government revenue due to excessive bills as alleged by people at large, the BJP-led Assam government has faltered in ensuring a stable and uninterrupted power supply to its citizens. The consequences of this power crisis are manifold and affect every sector of society.”
AIPC Assam state unit has pinpointed the present crisis with the following points-
Industrial Setbacks: Assam's industrial sector is bearing the brunt of these power shortages, leading to substantial losses. Many industries are unable to function at full capacity or are forced to shut down operations, resulting in reduced productivity and job losses.
Public Suffering: The people of Assam are enduring unbearable conditions, particularly during the scorching heat wave. Frequent power cuts disrupt daily life, causing discomfort, health concerns, and hindering essential services such as healthcare and education. The power shortage is particularly acute in rural areas, where people are often without power for days at a time.The power cuts are also affecting hospitals, schools, and other essential services.
Economic Impact: The state's economy is adversely affected as businesses struggle to operate efficiently, which in turn affects job stability and economic growth.
Government Accountability: Concerns have been raised regarding the utilization of revenue generated through digital metering. The public demands transparency and accountability regarding these funds, and a clear plan for infrastructure improvement to address the power crisis.
"As the people of Assam continue to face the consequences of this power crisis, it is imperative that the government takes immediate action to address these issues. Transparency in fund allocation, infrastructure development, and a commitment to providing uninterrupted power supply should be the government's top priorities," added Somani.