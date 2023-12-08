AIPC Writes to Ashok Singhal; Raises Concern on Waste Management in Fancy Bazar

Assam State Congress secretary and President of the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam unit, Gauravv Somani have formally communicated deep concerns to the Cabinet Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal, regarding the proposed waste transfer station and material recovery facility for municipal solid waste in Guwahati's Fancy Bazar.
In the letter addressed to the minister, Somani emphasized the significance of addressing potential health risks, traffic congestion, aesthetic impact, and economic concerns raised by the residents and businesses of Fancy Bazar. The proposed waste facility's impact on public health, environment, and the economic well-being of the area, given its commercial and densely populated nature, is a cause for serious concern. Somani added that there are various religious temples and institutions adjacent to the old jail complex.
Furthermore, Gauravv Somani highlighted the need for compliance with environmental norms set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in India. The letter underscores the importance of a comprehensive environmental impact assessment (EIA) and public consultation, which are yet to be completed. The current site also raises issues as it violates NGT norms for projects of this nature in areas with a dense residential populace.
Congress leader called upon the Honorable Minister to reconsider the proposed plan, initiate a thorough review of alternative sites with lesser environmental impact, and involve the public in the decision-making process through consultations. This approach ensures a more inclusive and informed decision that aligns with the principles of sustainable development.