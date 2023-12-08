AIPC Writes to Ashok Singhal; Raises Concern on Waste Management in Fancy Bazar

In the letter addressed to the minister, Somani emphasized the significance of addressing potential health risks, traffic congestion, aesthetic impact, and economic concerns raised by the residents and businesses of Fancy Bazar. The proposed waste facility's impact on public health, environment, and the economic well-being of the area, given its commercial and densely populated nature, is a cause for serious concern. Somani added that there are various religious temples and institutions adjacent to the old jail complex.