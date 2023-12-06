Assam Congress and Local Residents Raise Concerns over Waste Facility in Fancy Bazar

As concerns arise over establishing the proposed waste transfer station and material recovery facility for municipal solid waste amidst the extensive market area, particularly the Fancy Bazar, Gauravv Somani, Secretary of the Assam State Congress and President All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam unit, acknowledges the importance of waste management but expresses reservations about the chosen location.
While opposing the state government’s move, Somani mentioned the various negative impacts, which has raised eyebrows of the fancy bazar residents-
Health-related Risks: Establishing such a facility in the heart of the city poses health risks for residents and businesses. Potential air and water pollution, along with the generation of unpleasant odors, could jeopardize public health.
Traffic Congestion: The construction and operation of such a facility in a bustling market area may exacerbate traffic congestion. This could impact the smooth flow of vehicles, affecting businesses and the general public.
Aesthetic Impact: The Fancy Market is not just a major commercial center; it also holds cultural and historical significance. The presence of such a facility can diminish the aesthetic appeal of the surrounding environment, impacting the city's overall image and heritage.
Economic Concerns: Businesses in the Fancy Market area may face inconvenience associated with waste management activities. This could lead to economic losses and adversely affect the lives of many.
Additionally, he suggested that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will have to set up a waste heap in the area for processing solid waste, ultimately transforming the area into a garbage dump yard.
The Congress leader also emphasized the need for public consultation instead of the government unilaterally issuing notifications.
He said the entire area has various religious institutions. "There is Kali mandir, Mahavir Sthal where Jain guru often visit along with Terapanth Mandir adjacent to the jail complex," asserted the Congress leader.
Further, taking a dig at the government, Somani said the GMC had set up a botanical garden inside the old jail complex in fancy bazar with a view to give healthy environment and clean air pollution in the busy commercial area, but, on the other hand, the local government is coming up with a municipal solid waste facility adjacent to botanical garden, which is ridiculous and contradictory. He urged the citizens to strongly oppose this decision.