AIUDF Calls for CM’s Resignation and President’s Rule in Assam

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) intensified its political offensive against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding his immediate resignation and urging the central government to impose President’s Rule in the state. The party held a fiery press conference in Guwahati on Sunday, accusing the state government of orchestrating targeted eviction drives that border on ethnic and religious persecution.

Advertisment

AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam condemned the Chief Minister’s administration for “systematic atrocities” against legitimate Indian citizens, particularly the Bengali-speaking Muslim community in Upper Assam, many of whom have lived in the region for over a century. Islam accused the government of deploying “goons” to intimidate and harass these communities under the pretext of law enforcement, calling for the Gauhati High Court to take suo motu cognizance of the alleged human rights violations.

“The Chief Minister has lost all moral authority to govern Assam. His blatant disregard for the Constitution and tacit approval of these atrocities strips him of his right to lead,” Islam stated firmly.

Adding to the controversy, AIUDF charged the Assam government with a glaring double standard, alleging it seeks to grant citizenship to Hindu migrants from Bangladesh who entered Assam after 1971, a move the party claims threatens to alter the demographic and electoral fabric of the state. The party appealed to the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leadership to stand against these “dangerous policies.”

The AIUDF further criticized the introduction of the Special Indigenous Rights (SIR) in Assam, urging the Election Commission to prepare voter lists based on prior guidelines and to resist alleged BJP influence. Highlighting the rights of indigenous people, the party asserted that residents of Lower Assam have an unquestionable right to live in Upper Assam without fear of eviction or harassment.

AIUDF leader Ashraful Hussain warned that the eviction drives are politically motivated, aimed at securing electoral advantages ahead of upcoming elections. “Evictions driven by religious and ethnic biases threaten the very foundations of democracy,” Hussain said.

He further accused the government of conducting eviction operations in Bilasipara despite the lands being legally leased, hinting at a scheme to transfer these properties to corporate interests, specifically naming the Adani Group. Hussain alleged that displaced residents are being forcibly relocated to remote regions to engineer Hindu-majority constituencies — a blatant act of demographic manipulation.

Demanding adequate compensation and fair rehabilitation for all affected families, AIUDF cautioned that such divisive policies will only deepen Assam’s social unrest.

The party also criticized the Home Department for its failure to protect citizens during the turmoil in Upper Assam, pointing to recent arrests and the alleged use of political muscle linked to the Chief Minister. “Himanta Biswa Sarma appears intent on destabilizing Assam ahead of the 2026 assembly elections,” AIUDF charged.