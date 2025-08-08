Akhil Gogoi Slams ‘Miya Kheda Andolan,’ Demands President’s Rule in Assam

Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, addressing a press conference on Friday, launched a strong critique against the ongoing ‘Miya Kheda Andolan’ in Assam, which has also been acknowledged by the state Chief Minister by the same name.

Gogoi accused the BJP, RSS, and the Assam government of orchestrating the agitation under the guise of a demand to expel ‘foreigners.’ He described the movement as a communal campaign that misrepresents the real issue and urged the people of Assam to transform it into an authentic movement against illegal immigration.

“The so-called ‘Miya Kheda Andolan’ is merely a political slogan aimed at polarizing communities ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections,” Gogoi stated. While acknowledging that some organizations support the agitation, he warned that such communal mobilization would fail to address the true problem of illegal immigrants.

Questioning the government’s approach, Gogoi pointed out a glaring inconsistency: if those being evicted are genuinely foreigners, why has the government compensated them? Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 promise that no illegal immigrant would receive a voter ID, Gogoi highlighted the lack of substantive action, stating that the NRC (National Register of Citizens) has so far failed to produce tangible results.

On a broader note, Gogoi demanded that Assam be declared a tribal state, with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister posts reserved exclusively for indigenous communities.

Addressing the ‘Miya’ issue directly, Gogoi clarified that he is not a Miya lover but a defender of humanity. “My concern is for the common working Indian, regardless of religion or community. In times of crisis, I do not seek anyone’s permission to extend help,” he said, describing himself as both gentle by nature and a relentless fighter for justice and rights in Assam.

Gogoi also took aim at ‘Shrinkhal Chaliha,’ whom he labeled as uneducated and ignorant of the complexities surrounding the issue.

Warning of potential communal violence, Gogoi cautioned that the BJP government, RSS, or individuals like Shrinkhal Chaliha could ignite further unrest at any time. In light of this, he demanded the dismissal of the BJP government in Assam and called for the imposition of President’s Rule to restore stability in the state.