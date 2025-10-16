Ajay Phukan Granted Bail by Gauhati High Court

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday granted bail to music composer Ajay Phukan in connection with his second case after weeks of custody.

Earlier,several individuals, including Phukan and Victor Das were arrested for creating a disruptive environment and allegedly inciting protests among Zubeen Garg’s followers.

The arrests followed a series of protests, some of which turned unruly outside Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma’s residence.

However, reports indicate that Phukan were re-arrested in connection with a separate case following their release.

With today’s order, the court has now granted him bail in the second case as well.

The bail plea was argued by senior advocate Bijan Mahajan, who appeared on behalf of Phukan and presented the defense’s submissions before the court.

