Ajoy Phukan, Victor Das Re-Arrested Amid "Justice for Zubeen Da" Protests

The Assam police on Friday re-arrested several individuals, including music composer Ajoy Phukan and controversial figure Victor Das, who were leading the demonstrations demanding justice for late icon Zubeen Garg.

Earlier today, the individuals were arrested for creating a disruptive environment and allegedly inciting protests among Zubeen Garg’s followers. The arrests followed a series of protests, some of which turned unruly outside Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma’s residence.

They were then produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Kamrup Metropolitan district. Reportedly, all the persons taken into custody were granted bail shortly thereafter.

However, reports indicate that some of them, including Phukan and Das, were re-arrested in connection with a separate case following their release.

An agitated Ajoy Phukan said, “A false case has been filed against us. Even women have been attacked by the Garchuk Police Station OC. Our actions were out of respect for Zubeen Da, and now it is up to the people to rise for his justice, otherwise, the main accused will go free.”

