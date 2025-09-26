Ajoy Phukan Among Seven Arrested After Protests Over Zubeen Garg’s Death

In a significant development following the sudden death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, seven individuals, including Ajoy Phukan and Victor Das, were produced in court.

The arrests followed a series of protests by the singer’s fans, some of which turned unruly outside Siddhartha Sharma’s residence on Thursday.

The seven individuals, Victor Das, Ajoy Phukan, Mizanur Ali, Kalyan Das, Arup Deka, Manas Talukdar, and Prasenjit, were taken into custody for creating a disruptive environment and for allegedly inciting protests among Zubeen Garg’s followers.

The police stated that all those arrested were subjected to medical examination before being presented in court.

Supporters of the late singer expressed outrage, urging both the Chief Minister and the police administration to act with fairness and restraint.

Many described the situation as a test of justice in the wake of Zubeen Garg’s death, highlighting the courage of individuals like Ajoy Phukan who continue to demand accountability.

Authorities have called for calm as the legal proceedings continue, emphasising that the judiciary will now decide the next course of action.