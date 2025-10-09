Nani Gopal Mahanta Accepts Memorandum That Demands His Resignation

In a rare incident a vice chancellor of a university is seen accepting a memorandum that demands his resignation. Yes he is none other than Gauhati University's VC infamous Nani Gopal Mahanta.

The Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has urged Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta to step down from his post in the interest of a fair and impartial inquiry into the allegations of corruption, nepotism, and misuse of power leveled against him.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Mahanta, the AJYCP’s Central Committee expressed deep concern over the “serious public allegations” circulating across various media platforms. The organization stated that reports have emerged accusing the Vice-Chancellor of financial irregularities, misuse of authority in university infrastructure projects without due tender process, and favoritism in administrative matters.

“Gauhati University is not just an academic institution but a national asset — a symbol of Assamese pride and heritage. The chair of the Vice-Chancellor, once graced by intellectuals like Pandit Krishna Kanta Handique and Dr. Suryya Kumar Bhuyan, must remain untainted,” the AJYCP wrote in its memorandum.

The student body noted that such allegations, if left unaddressed, could “tarnish the dignity of one of Northeast India’s oldest and most prestigious universities” and have a “negative impact on its academic ethos.”

While acknowledging Dr. Mahanta’s legal right to file defamation cases if the accusations are false, the AJYCP stressed that “merely resorting to defamation suits cannot be the final responsibility of a Vice-Chancellor.” It urged Dr. Mahanta to publicly refute the charges with evidence and transparency instead of “issuing legal threats that appear to silence critics.”

“It is unfortunate that despite grave allegations of corruption and nepotism, the Vice-Chancellor has not called for an impartial probe or presented any factual clarifications to reassure the public,” the statement said.

The AJYCP further remarked that “using the power of position to intimidate voices of dissent through legal notices” reflects poorly on the institution’s democratic and academic spirit.

“As a powerful figure, Dr. Mahanta must understand that the people of Assam expect truth, not intimidation. The AJYCP therefore demands that he call for a neutral investigation into the charges and step down temporarily from his position until the inquiry is completed,” the letter stated.

The organization appealed to Dr. Mahanta to act with moral integrity and safeguard the honour of Gauhati University’s golden legacy and academic sanctity.

Copies of the memorandum have been sent to the Governor of Assam, the Chief Minister, and the Education Minister for necessary action.