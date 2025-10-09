“Can SIT Solve This Without Going to Singapore?” – Santanu Bharali Questions

Assam Human Rights Commission member Santanu Bharali has raised serious allegations regarding the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg, claiming that the beloved artist may have been killed through a calculated conspiracy during his trip to Singapore. Bharali stressed that the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Guwahati cannot reach conclusive results unless the team visits Singapore to examine the crime scene firsthand.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Bharali said, “The SIT team must move to Singapore to recreate the crime scene, if there is any. Several individuals are being summoned for interrogation, but how likely will they be able to establish the conspiracy theory in Zubeen Garg’s death without visiting the location?”

He added that Zubeen had stayed at a hotel the day before his death and was on a yacht the following day, where he mysteriously passed away. Bharali pointed out that statements from those present at the hotel, including claims about what Zubeen had eaten the night before, must be verified against hotel footage and other evidence. “SIT should have investigated the food and items Zubeen consumed, including reports of vomit smelling of beer and possibly pork, but it seems too late now,” he said.

Bharali also commented on recent developments, noting that Assam Association members from Singapore, including Siddharth and Shyamkanu, are being interrogated and that some arrests have been made. “People in the state seem satisfied that these individuals are being brought in for questioning,” he said.

Earlier, in a Facebook post, Bharali expressed his grief and anger over the incident, stating, “Was Zubeen Garg forced to leave us prematurely in such a helpless manner in Singapore? During that journey, he seemed completely alone — abandoned. By a sinister plot, his courageous voice was silenced forever.”

He added that video evidence shows Zubeen attempting twice to hold onto a rubber tube and the boat’s handle, but no one came forward to help him. “If even a single selfless admirer had been nearby, the tragedy might have been prevented,” Bharali said.

Bharali further highlighted public outrage over Zubeen’s death, writing, “The people of Assam have already passed judgment in their court. Those responsible are deemed guilty by the public. What the government investigation or legal proceedings say is another matter. Assam’s people, including the new generation, are not foolish; they will not ignore what they have seen and blindly believe others. The people themselves will decide.”

The statement underscores growing concerns over accountability, investigation procedures, and the challenges of pursuing justice in a foreign jurisdiction.

