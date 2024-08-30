Akhil Gogoi Alleges Police Harassment Over Assam CM's Cartoons; Accuses Phone Tapping

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal Chief, Akhil Gogoi, has accused the Assam police of harassment after a printing press he had contacted to produce two cartoon posters of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was reportedly seized.
He claimed that a search operation was conducted at the press following the seizure.
Gogoi further claimed that both his phone and that of another Raijor Dal leader, Bhasco De Saikia, have been tapped by the police. He mentioned that a news portal run by Saikia has also been visited by the police.
Expressing his frustration on X, Gogoi wrote, "Search operation has been ordered on a printing press for printing the two cartoons by tapping my phone and Bhasco De Saikia. Now, police have been sent to Bhasco's @Crosscurrent_in. Does this give an idea of the real situation? What are your thoughts on this? Please comment.”
Gogoi, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), had planned to protest against the government on the final day of Assam Assembly session today. Despite feeling better, he alleged that doctors have refused to discharge him, forcing him to miss the session.
In a Facebook post, Gogoi accused Chief Minister Sarma of engaging in "Miya" politics, focusing on communal issues instead of addressing the real problems faced by the state. He alleged that Sarma is using these tactics out of fear of losing the upcoming Assam Assembly elections in 2026.