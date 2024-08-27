Akhil Gogoi Leading 'Special Community' in Crime Against Women: Pijush Hazarika

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika came down heavily on Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, comparing him to Mahabharat's 'Duryodhan' and stating that he is the leader of the 'special community' in the state who is behind all crimes against women.
While speaking to media persons outside the Assam assembly premises on Tuesday, Pijush Hazarika said that state Akhil Gogoi compared Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to 'Dhritarashtra' and accused him of passively witnessing the violence against women in the state.
Pijush Hazarika said, "This morning in the assembly premises, a picture was portrayed by Akhil Gogoi where the Assam Chief Minister was depicted as Dhritarashtra. According to Mr. Gogoi, violence against women in the state is being committed by Dushasan and the Chief Minister is witnessing this as a silent spectator."
"I would like to tell the people of the state that the honourable Chief Minister have been working relentlessly to safeguard women in society. He has also been taking steps to offer the strictest punishment to all culprits who are behind atrocities on women," Hazarika added.
He then went on to say that a ‘special community’ is behind the crimes against women in the state and the leader of the community Akhil Gogoi.
"Here, I would like to highlight that a ‘special community’ is behind the maximum crimes against women in the state and the leader behind this special community is none other than Mr. Akhil Gogoi. He is the Duryodhan of this special community of Dushasans. Our government will take steps to destroy Duryodhan and Dushasans from the state. So I urge Mr. Gogoi to ask his siblings to respect women and not to inflict atrocities on them. Only then, Assam can become a peaceful state," lashed out Pijush Hazarika.