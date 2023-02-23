Akhil Gogoi To Appear Before Special NIA Court Today

Raijor Dal chief and MLA from Sivasagar in Assam, Akhil Gogoi is set to appear before a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday in connection with a case filed against him during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Assam.

This comes after the Assam government appealed to the Gauhati High Court to look into the case filed against Akhil Gogoi. Based on the appeal, the high court directed the NIA court to reopen the case.

It may be noted that earlier, granting interim protection to Akhil Gogoi, the Supreme Court had directed against the further arrest Akhil Gogoi in connection with the matter till the case remains subjudice.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court granted Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi protection from arrest related to the anti-CAA protests case and suspected Maoist links and further sought response from the NIA on his plea.

Akhil Gogoi had moved the apex court against the February 9 order of the Gauhati High Court which allowed the special NIA court in Assam to proceed to frame charges against him in one of the two cases.

A bench consisting of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal noted, “Let notice be served on the standing counsel for the State (NIA), for the limited purpose of considering the grant of protection to the petitioner from arrest pursuant to the impugned order, returnable on February 24, 2023. In the meantime, the petitioner ( Akhil Gogoi) shall be protected against arrest in connection with FIR bearing ... dated December 14, 2019, Police Station NIA, Guwahati.”

The high court had allowed the NIA to seek framing of charges in the special court against Akhil Gogoi and three associates of his, namely Dhajya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal, in connection with anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links. The order came based on the appeal of the NIA challenging the order of a special NIA court to give clean chit to the four.

The high court bench comprising justices Suman Shyam and Malasri Nandi asked the agency to go forward with framing charges against Akhil Gogoi and the rest after reopening the case.

Akhil Gogoi’s counsel Santanu Borthakur had said, “The high court has accepted NIA's plea to reopen the case and frame charges against the four persons. The case will be heard again in the Special NIA Court.”