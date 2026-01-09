Akhil Gogoi Submits Memorandum to EC Over Alleged Voter Deletion Plot

Raijor Dal on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner of India and the Assam Chief Electoral Officer, alleging a serious conspiracy to manipulate the voter list ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The memorandum, submitted by Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, seeks an immediate inquiry into an alleged plan by the ruling BJP to delete opposition voters from the electoral rolls during the ongoing voter list revision process.

According to the complaint, a video conference meeting was held on January 4 between 8.01 pm and 8.41 pm, attended by senior BJP leaders, including the party’s Assam state president Dilip Saikia and cabinet ministers. During the meeting, it was allegedly stated that around 10,000 “anti-BJP voters” from each Assembly constituency should be identified and removed from the voter list.

Akhil Gogoi claimed that party leaders were directed to submit lists of such voters at the booth level and that the responsibility of executing the plan in constituencies where the BJP had performed poorly was assigned to a cabinet minister.

Gogoi said he came to know about the alleged conspiracy after gaining access to the virtual meeting through a BJP party worker’s account. He later made the allegations public through a Facebook Live session on January 5, followed by a press conference in Dibrugarh the next day.

The Raijor Dal leader alleged that the plan amounted to an attempt at “electoral engineering” using administrative machinery and warned that such actions, if allowed, would strike at the very foundation of democracy in Assam.

The memorandum also notes that despite public allegations, the chief minister and other BJP leaders have not issued any clear denial of the specific charge. It further accuses BJP leaders of refusing to release the video recording of the January 4 meeting.

Raijor Dal has urged the Election Commission to seize digital records related to the meeting, conduct a detailed review of recent voter deletions across constituencies, and ensure full transparency in the voter list revision process. The party has also demanded that the Special Summary Revision exercise be halted in Assam, citing the state’s sensitive political and social context.

“The integrity of the 2026 Assembly elections depends on a neutral and transparent voter list,” the memorandum states, urging the Election Commission to act swiftly to safeguard democratic rights.

