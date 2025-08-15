Akhil Gogoi Welcomes Over 50 Youths That Joined RD On Independence Day

Over 50 youths have joined the Raijor Dal (RD) on Independence Day. Party president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi threw a warm welcome to them at the party office in Guwahati.

After flag hoisting on the occasion of Independence Day, the youths vowed to follow the RD directive in the coming days, where state politics is thought to get more intense.

Akhil Gogoi revealed in his Facebook post that those who joined RD today are from other parties and organisations. Among them are Mehbub Ali, the former president of Yuva Trinamool Congress and Sahid Sarkar, former vice president of the Gariya Yuva Chatra Parishad and Assam TMC state secretary Rajib Ali and TMC former secretary Ishrafil Ali.

The newly joined youths also consist of former BJP members Hitesh Das, Satya Deka, Pinku Das, and Filisa Rafsang.

“Those who have joined our party today were once associated with Congress, BJP and TMC”—MLA Gogoi wrote in his Facebook post.

Congratulating them, Gogoi wrote—“Its inspiring to have witnessed so many youth leaders joining the Raijor Dal on the Independence Day.”